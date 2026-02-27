UTRGV WBB falls to Northwestern State in overtime

The UTRGV Vaqueros women's basketball team fell in overtime on Thursday afternoon to the Northwestern State Demons.

It took overtime to decide the contest between two teams that could find themselves facing off again in the Southland Conference tournament in March.

UTRGV struggled offensively in the game, scoring just 59 points despite playing an extra five minutes of basketball in OT. That's the second-lowest scoring output for the Vaqueros in their last 11 games.

In overtime, UTRGV was outscored 8-3 with Erin Maguire being the only Vaquero to score in OT.

Charlotte O'Keefe led the way for the Vaqueros once again with a dominant 21 points and 17 rebounds despite coming up short of a win.

With the loss, the Vaqueros drop into fourth in the Southland Conference standings, one game behind Lamar and Stephen F. Austin who are currently tied for second place. If the standings hold as currently set, the team would start the conference tournament on Tuesday, March 11 at 11:00 a.m. as the No. 4 seed. They could match up in that game against Northwestern State, the current No. 5 seed in the conference.

The Vaqueros have two games left this regular season against East Texas A&M and Incarnate Word, both coming at home in Edinburg.