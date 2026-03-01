Mission CISD, Palmhurst police investigate 'comment' made by student
Mission Consolidated Independent School District and the Palmhurst Police Department investigated a "comment" made by a student on Friday.
The district said administrators responded immediately and Palmhurst police officers visited the student's home where they addressed the matter with both the student and parents.
It is unclear what kind of comment the student made and on which Mission CISD campus the comment occurred.
According to the district, "All appropriate disciplinary and legal actions are being taken in accordance with district policy and applicable law."
The district said there is no information indicated a credible threat or any planned action to cause harm but they will be implementing additional security measures and maintain heightened monitoring.
