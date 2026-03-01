Brownsville Police Department to simulate cannon sound to relocate migratory birds
Brownsville residents may hear a loud boom beginning on Monday.
According to the Brownsville Police Department, they are relocating migratory birds, but to do so safely, they'll be simulating the sound of a cannon.
The department said they're seeing more birds and bird droppings in the city which are causing health and sanitation concerns.
The simulation will run between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
More News
News Video
-
Esports tournament held in honor of student killed in Donna crash
-
Brownsville Police Department to simulate cannon sound to relocate migratory birds
-
Mission CISD, Palmhurst police investigate 'comment' made by student
-
Travel into Nuevo Progreso drops following death of cartel leader
-
Combes Police Department seize more than $150,000 during traffic stop
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M, secures No. 4 seed
-
RGV boys basketball area round scores and highlights
-
UTRGV WBB falls to Northwestern State in overtime
-
D'Aundre "Cardiac" Canada helps lead late comeback as McAllen High advances to...
-
Brownsville Jubilee defeats Wharton in 50-49 area round nailbiter