Travel into Nuevo Progreso drops following death of cartel leader

Cross-border travel into Nuevo Progreso continues a week after a wave of violence following the death of a cartel leader.

International bridges in the Rio Grande Valley have remained open but travelers say they have noticed a drop in crowds since the cartel leader's death.

Progreso Police Chief Al Perez says there have been no reports of any violent incidents in Nuevo Progreso but they are in contact with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"That would be the plan of action for CBP. Anything from calling in some reinforcements, up to closing the bridge, if necessary, so they have their protocol that they follow," Perez said.

If you're planning to visit Nuevo Progreso, the police chief recommends traveling in groups and being aware of your surroundings.

