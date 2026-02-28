UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M, secures No. 4 seed

Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M 71-64 to secure the No. 4 seed a first round bye in the Southland Conference Tournament set to take place in Lake Charles, Louisiana starting March, 9th.

Senior Forward Charlotte O'Keefe secured her 14th double-double of the season with 17 rebounds, 15 points and 7 assists. Followed by Junior Guard Jalayah Ingram's 22 points.

The Vaqueros will finish the regular season with a final home game against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Monday at 4 p.m.