Sister Norma named one of Time magazine's Women of the Year

3 hours 1 minute 34 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 5:23 PM February 28, 2026 in News - Local

A McAllen nun has been named one of Time magazine's Women of the Year.

Sister Norma Pimental serves as exective director of Catholic Charities and was one of 16 women selected for the honor.

The magazine writes about her work with the McAllen Respite Center. Sister Norma was also named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2020.

