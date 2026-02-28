Sister Norma named one of Time magazine's Women of the Year

A McAllen nun has been named one of Time magazine's Women of the Year.

Sister Norma Pimental serves as exective director of Catholic Charities and was one of 16 women selected for the honor.

The magazine writes about her work with the McAllen Respite Center. Sister Norma was also named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2020.