Sister Norma named one of Time magazine's Women of the Year
A McAllen nun has been named one of Time magazine's Women of the Year.
Sister Norma Pimental serves as exective director of Catholic Charities and was one of 16 women selected for the honor.
The magazine writes about her work with the McAllen Respite Center. Sister Norma was also named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2020.
More News
News Video
-
Texas Parks and Wildlife hosts screwworm workshop in Weslaco
-
Roma ISD student wins top award in arts and crafts at Starr...
-
Sister Norma named one of Time magazine's Women of the Year
-
Teens arrested for allegedly human smuggling in Starr County
-
Valley groups team up to build a healthier community
Sports Video
-
RGV boys basketball area round scores and highlights
-
UTRGV WBB falls to Northwestern State in overtime
-
D'Aundre "Cardiac" Canada helps lead late comeback as McAllen High advances to...
-
Brownsville Jubilee defeats Wharton in 50-49 area round nailbiter
-
Tristen Newton's 34-point night leads Vipers to bounce back win