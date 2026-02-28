Teens arrested for alleged human smuggling in Starr County
Two teens were arrested for allegedly smuggling undocumented migrants in Starr County.
A Texas Department of Public Safety Brush Team, working alongside U.S. Border Patrol, arrested two 16-year-olds in Roma on Friday, according to DPS spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.
Olivarez said authorities stopped a black Chevy Malibu after it picked up three undocumented migrants who had just crossed the Rio Grande. The migrants were identified as being from El Salvador.
A 16-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were arrested and facing charges of human smuggling, according to Olivarez. They were both taken to the Starr County juvenile detention center.
The three migrants were turned over to Border Patrol.
