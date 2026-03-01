x

RGV boys basketball area round scores and highlights

1 day 4 hours 26 minutes ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 10:47 PM February 27, 2026 in Sports

RGV BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

AREA ROUND

Thursday, February 26

McAllen High 65, CC Ray 58

Brownsville Jubilee 50, Wharton 49

IDEA Riverview 38, CC London 83

Friday, February 27

Harlingen South 57, Laredo Martin 54 (OT)

Harlingen 50, Laredo United South 61

Edinburg Vela 58, CC Veterans Memorial 72

Weslaco 58, Cibolo-Steele 79

La Joya 34, Judson 70

Brownsville Hanna 52, Schertz Clemens 64

PSJA North 33, Flour Bluff 50

Lyford 48, West Oso 52

IDEA Sports Park 55, Santa Gertrudis Academy 56

Santa Rosa 47, Aransas Pass 70

