Brownsville preps for massive Charro Days turnout with first responders stationed at key spots

Brownsville first responders are warning visitors to stay hydrated as Charro Days and Sombrero Fest draw thousands to the downtown area over the next few days.

Responders noted that heat-related calls are the most common medical issues during large outdoor events. Consequently, crews are stationed along the parade route and near festival grounds through Saturday.

Several streets, including Palm Boulevard, are closed for the parades as police direct traffic through the growing crowds. Roughly 20,000 people are expected on Thursday and Friday, with even larger crowds anticipated Saturday, according to the Sombrero Festival president.

Brownsville Fire and EMS have units positioned throughout the city to ensure quick response times. Crews will shift closer to Washington Park later in the evening to remain near the densest crowds.

“We'll strategically move those over closer to the park where the festival is happening later in the evening just to make sure that we have people available in the area where people are in higher density," said Hector Martinez, a spokesperson for the Brownsville Fire Department.

Warning signs of heat exhaustion to watch for include dizziness, nausea, headaches, a fast pulse, heavy sweating, and confusion. Officials are reminding everyone to drink plenty of water and pay close attention to these symptoms.