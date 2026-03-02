UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball Camp'
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Women's basketball team alongside Vipers Academy and Whataburger held its annual "Her Time to play Basketball Camp" over at the DHR Sports Center in Edinburg.
This time around 60 players from ages 7-13 signed up to participate in the camp where they focused on dribbling, shooting and passing.
"I want them to know that it's fun and basketball is supposed to be fun. It's good to work hard and learn from your peers and get after it and be social but it's also just important to have fun. That's the most important thing to take away and know that anyone can get after it. Any one can do well and anyone can be successful if you want to" said Junior Guard Erin Maguire.
