Governor Abbott visits the Valley ahead of primary election
Governor Greg Abbott campaigned for the primary election in Harlingen on Monday.
It was part of his Let's Roll Get-Out-The-Vote events.
Abbott was joined by Comptroller Kelly Hancock, Senator Adam Hinojosa, Representative Janie Lopez, and candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Nate Sheets.
The event was held at the Texas BBQ & Water Hole, located at 1600 West Harrison Avenue.
More News
News Video
-
Democratic candidates running for Cameron County judge outline priorities
-
Cameron County election officials remind residents of party-based polling locations
-
Former Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office detention officer arrested on stalking charges
-
Hidalgo County Elections Department prepares for Election Day
-
Governor Abbott visits the Valley ahead of primary election
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football holds first spring practice
-
Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks
-
UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball...
-
UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M, secures No. 4 seed
-
RGV boys basketball area round scores and highlights