x

Governor Abbott visits the Valley ahead of primary election

Governor Abbott visits the Valley ahead of primary election
1 hour 58 minutes ago Monday, March 02 2026 Mar 2, 2026 March 02, 2026 6:21 PM March 02, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Governor Greg Abbott campaigned for the primary election in Harlingen on Monday.

It was part of his Let's Roll Get-Out-The-Vote events.

Abbott was joined by Comptroller Kelly Hancock, Senator Adam Hinojosa, Representative Janie Lopez, and candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Nate Sheets.

The event was held at the Texas BBQ & Water Hole, located at 1600 West Harrison Avenue.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days