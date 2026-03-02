Major rollover crash in Edinburg causes traffic delays

Photo courtesy of the Edinburg Police Department.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route following a major rollover crash on I-69C just south of Freddy Gonzalez Road in Edinburg.

The rollover crash has caused the northbound lanes to close, and traffic is being diverted to the Freddy Gonzalez Road off-ramp, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.