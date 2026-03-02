Pump Patrol: Monday, March 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Democratic candidates running for Cameron County judge outline priorities
-
Cameron County election officials remind residents of party-based polling locations
-
Former Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office detention officer arrested on stalking charges
-
Hidalgo County Elections Department prepares for Election Day
-
Governor Abbott visits the Valley ahead of primary election
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football holds first spring practice
-
Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks
-
UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball...
-
UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M, secures No. 4 seed
-
RGV boys basketball area round scores and highlights