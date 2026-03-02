Harlingen man sentenced to 14 years for possession of child sexual abuse material

A Harlingen man has been sentenced to 14 years for possession of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 57-year-old Todd Edward Ellison pleaded guilty on Dec. 17, 2024, and was sentenced to federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Ellison's supervised release will require that he comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to the victims.

During his hearing, the court heard about Ellison's previous convictions of child exploitation offenses on two separate occasions, according to the news release.

In May 2020, authorities suspected Ellison of using social media to impersonate and harass a female victim. A search warrant was obtained for his home and authorities located and seized numerous digital media devices, according to the news release.

The evidence showed Ellison had knowingly possessed child sexual abuse material across multiple digital devices. A forensic analysis revealed he possessed more than 1,500 images and 21 videos of child pornography.

Ellison will remain in custody pending a transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.