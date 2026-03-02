Cameron County election officials remind residents of party-based polling locations

With Election Day less than 24 hours away, election administrators want to make sure residents are heading to the right location to vote.

In Cameron County, residents will have to go to their specific location based on their political party to cast their ballot. They will no longer be required to go to their specific precinct.

Democrats have 57 polling locations and Republicans have 31 locations. Thirty of those polling locations are shared, which means both political parties might be in the same building or same room.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza asks people to show up early to avoid delays.

"Give yourself time in case you do inadvertently go to an opposite-party polling location and if you need to be redirected, you'll have time to get there. They're pretty close, they're pretty standard locations that we use every election," Garza said.

In contrast, Hidalgo County residents can vote anywhere in the county and Willacy and Starr County residents must go to their specific precinct to vote.

For polling locations in Cameron County, click here.