Donna house fire suspected to be caused by real Christmas tree

A real Christmas tree may have been the cause of a fire at a home in Donna.

The Donna Fire Department was called to a house fire at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on West Earling Road. Authorities say the fire was concentrated in the living room.

The 78-year-old homeowner believes a real Christmas tree may have started it. He was taken to the hospital, but no major injuries were reported.

It's important to take be cautious during the holiday season.

Some safety tips for those who have a real Christmas tree include keeping the tree away from any heat source, make sure the correct Christmas lights are being used and make sure the Christmas tree is a fresh one since a dry tree burns faster.