Weslaco barbershop offering free haircuts with toy donation

37 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, December 07 2025 Dec 7, 2025 December 07, 2025 10:52 AM December 07, 2025 in News - Local

A Weslaco business will be holding their 6th annual Toyz 4 Cuts drive.

Participants at Firme Fadez will have a chance to get a free haircut in exchange for a $10 toy.

The toy drive is happening on West Expressway 83 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They'll also have free pictures with Santa Claus and the Grinch.

