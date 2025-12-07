Weslaco barbershop offering free haircuts with toy donation

A Weslaco business will be holding their 6th annual Toyz 4 Cuts drive.

Participants at Firme Fadez will have a chance to get a free haircut in exchange for a $10 toy.

The toy drive is happening on West Expressway 83 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They'll also have free pictures with Santa Claus and the Grinch.