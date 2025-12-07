Resident, firefighter hospitalized following apartment fire in Brownsville

The Brownsville Fire Department battled a fire that fully engulfed an apartment building at the Palacio Real Apartments.

One resident was taken to a local hospital for burn injuries and a firefighter suffered a "medical emergency," according to Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Hector Martinez. Two police officers were also evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

Martinez said the fire department received a report of the fire at around 11:10 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames.

The building consists of 28 apartment units, but only 27 were occupied; a total of 42 residents lived in the building, according to Martinez. It is unclear how many residents were at home at the time of the fire, though some were evaluated by EMS at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire originated from one of the apartment units, according to Martinez. Firefighters encountered a heavy fire load within the unit and began an aggressive fire attack. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading any further and mitigated additional damage to surrounding units.

Martinez said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined and the investigation is ongoing. Firefighters are still battling hotspots and a fire engine will stay on scene as a precaution.

The Brownsville Fire Department, Police Department, and Office of Emergency Management will work together to support displaced residents, according to Martinez. Efforts with the American Red Cross are underway to secure shelter, resources, and other essential assistance.