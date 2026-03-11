Visitors notice more trash on the beach as thousands flock to South Padre Island for spring break

Spring break is bringing thousands of visitors to South Padre Island, but volunteers say the celebrations are leaving behind a mess in the sand.

Some beachgoers say they're already noticing the difference.

"There's just a lot left behind, and unfortunately it seems to happen on the weekend," beachgoer Stephen Vanderburg said.

Spring break overlaps with Semana Santa this year. That means heavier tourism and more trash left on the beach, volunteers say.

For the last seven years, several beach cleanup organizations have turned small cleanup events into a community effort.

"We see all sorts of stuff from old lawn chairs to tent pieces, tires to bottles and cans," cleanup volunteer Jeff Kaylor said.

Glass is one of their biggest concerns.

"It is a danger to everyone. You don't just bring glass to the beach. If you want a beverage you bring it in a different container," cleanup volunteer Katherine Pulkingham said.

Both volunteers and visitors say the solution is simple.

"By golly, take some responsibility. If you can carry it in you can carry it out," Vanderburg said.

Watch the video above for the full story.