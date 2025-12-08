Donations being accepted for families affected by Brownsville apartment fire that displaced 42 residents
Donations are being accepted for the families affected by the fire that tore through an apartment building on Sunday.
The fire occurred at the Palacios Real Apartments and displaced 26 families. A man suffered second degree burns in his lower extremities, and a Brownsville firefighter was evaluated for heat exhaustion.
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is accepting several donations, including:
- Clothing (all sizes)
- Basic toiletries: napkins, toilet paper, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, etc.
- Baby items: diapers, wipes
- Food items: canned goods, dry goods
- Water and beverages
Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff's office, located at 7300 Old Alice Road in Brownsville.
For special drop off arrangements, contact the sheriff's office at 956-554-6700.
Other drop off locations include:
Good Neighbor Settlement House
1254 East Tyler Street
956-542-2368
Ozanam Center
656 North Minnesota Avenue
956-831-6331
RELATED STORY: Mother of four shaken following Brownsville apartment fire
In a news release, United Way of Southern Cameron County announced they are accepting donations online.
"Residents have lost clothing, furniture, personal possessions, important documents, irreplaceable memories, and their sense of security and home. Many are now staying with friends, family, or temporary shelters as they navigate this difficult time," the news release stated.
Donations can be made online. You can also mail checks to United Way of Southern Cameron County at 634 E. Levee St. Brownsville, Texas 78520.
