RGV Wings of Hope hosting 23rd annual golf tournament

Monday, December 08 2025

RGV Wings of Hope will be hosting their annual golf tournament this weekend.

The 23rd annual Let’s Get It On Golf tournament is set for Saturday, Dec. 13 at the Los Lagos Golf Course, starting at 8:15 a.m.

Food, drinks, live music and raffles will be at the event.

Call 956-520-1997 for more information.

