Second suspect arraigned in connection with attempted robbery at Weslaco's Vape City
The suspect who was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Weslaco has been charged in connection with the attempted robbery at Vape City.
Ryan Fredrick Sky Dille was arraigned on multiple charges that included aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a public servant, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $125,000.
Dille is the second suspect to be arraigned in connection with the attempted robbery. Travis Clayton Wildeman was also charged, and his bond was set at $210,000.
As previously reported, the Weslaco Police Department received calls about two armed men at Vape City on December 2.
When officers arrived, Dille aimed his weapon at an officer, causing the officer to discharge his firearm; Dille was shot in both legs.
The officer has since been placed on administrative leave.
