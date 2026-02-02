x

Monday, Feb. 2, 2026: Breezy with some light rain, temps in the 70s

Monday, Feb. 2, 2026: Breezy with some light rain, temps in the 70s
4 hours 4 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, February 02 2026 Feb 2, 2026 February 02, 2026 7:51 AM February 02, 2026 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days