UTRGV Football players and 'Vaquero Up' host fundraiser to help Frank "The Tank" Medina as he battles cancer

Edinburg, TX -- “Since the beginning he came in to walk on try out, has a great story and for this to happen to him I bet it’s really tough on his mental. For us to be out here and having his support and back raising money for the hospital bills and what not I’m sure it puts a smile to his face” said UTRGV Quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn.

The non profit organization Vaquero Up and UTRGV football personnel came together to organize a fundraiser event to help Frank Medina with medical expenses as he battles cancer. They sold pulled pork sandwiches and accepted donations in Edinburg.

“We want to donate at least 3 or 4 thousand that’s the goal and I think that can happen with just people saying hey here’s 50 I'll take one sandwich the valley is doing a great job with what is going on,” said Member of Vaquero Up Fabian Hernandez.

UTRGV football players and coaches showed up bright and early to help out and show their support.

The players also offered words of encouragement for Frank.

“Keep going and keep fighting and no matter what happens and the outcome we’re always going to support him. We love him so much,” said Edinburg native and UTRGV Running back Jamal Polley.