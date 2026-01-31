Animal rescue workers say cruelty reports are on the rise in Starr County

Animal rescue workers in La Grulla say they've noticed a spike in animal cruelty reports.

Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary is tracking the concerning trend.

"Yes, the numbers are going up, a lot. We get the call that the dog is in really bad shape," Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary Founder Gloria Gonzalez said.

The dog rescue opened its doors nearly 10 years ago. Gonzalez says calls for help are increasing in communities like La Grulla, Roma, and Rio Grande City.

The sanctuary provided data to Channel 5 News that showed the number of abused dog rescues that were performed in the last three years.

The data showed 20 rescues were performed in 2024 and 30 were made in 2025. As of January 2026, the sanctuary had already performed 8 rescues so far.

Gonzalez believes there are two driving factors. One, more people are abusing animals, and two, more accountability.

"People are starting to be more aware of the consequences of having a dog just tied out in your yard," Gonzalez said.

The consequences of animal cruelty could mean fines or criminal charges. The numbers on the rescue's radar is mirrored by a nearby police department.

Channel 5 News has reached out to Rio Grande City Animal Control. They launched their animal control department in October 2025. Since then, they also saw an increase in animal cruelty reports.

In October, no animal cruelty cases were reported. This month alone they're investigating four animal cruelty cases.

Animal control believes the creation of the department gave a direct line for people to call. For some people who live in Starr County, the issue is personal.

Guillermo Ramirez Jr. has called Escobares home for 15 years. He says he's seen animal neglect firsthand.

"There was a little dog, and I remember once it came into the street covered in scabies," Ramirez said.

Ramirez believes reporting is the right step.

"They need to be more attentive, pay more attention to what is happening around them to see what needs to be reported," Ramirez said.

Officials urge anyone who suspects animal cruelty to call local authorities.

Watch the video above for the full story.