U.S. Navy meteorologists provide insights of forecasting as part of Navy Week in the Valley
Two U.S. Navy meteorologists, Matthew Herdrich and Christopher Stidham, spoke with Channel 5 News Meteorologist Brianna Medina about what a typical day on the job looks like for them.
Their visit was part of Navy Week that has been taking place in the Rio Grande Valley.
