U.S. Navy meteorologists provide insights of forecasting as part of Navy Week in the Valley

2 hours 51 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, January 30 2026 Jan 30, 2026 January 30, 2026 3:30 PM January 30, 2026 in News - Local

Two U.S. Navy meteorologists, Matthew Herdrich and Christopher Stidham, spoke with Channel 5 News Meteorologist Brianna Medina about what a typical day on the job looks like for them.

Their visit was part of Navy Week that has been taking place in the Rio Grande Valley.

