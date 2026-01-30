UTRGV WBB defense puts up best performance of the season in win over Houston Christian
UTRGV women’s basketball took down Houston Christian 63-41 on Thursday night in Edinburg.
Charlotte O’Keefe led the way for the Vaqueros with another dominant performance. The star forward posted another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five assists in the victory.
Jalayah Ingram (18 points) and freshman Chazlyn Dettor (14 points) also posted strong performances in the victory.
The UTRGV defense was dominant all night, holding Houston Christian to 13.3% shooting (4/30) from three in the game including 0/11 in the fourth quarter to close it out.
The 41 points allowed by the Vaqueros are the fewest they’ve allowed against any conference opponent so far this season.
“It's hard to play someone back-to-back. We just played them on Saturday at their place,” Vaqueros head coach Lane Lord said after the game. “I thought the first half they did a really good job defensively, but the third quarter was probably just our best quarter of the year. Sharing the basketball, making the extra pass, really good ball movement.”
With the win by UTRGV and losses by Incarnate Word and Stephen F. Austin, the Vaqueros now hold sole possession of third place in the Southland Conference. The Vaqueros will need to beat Incarnate Word on Saturday to avoid falling back into a tie for third with the Cardinals.
