Elsa skate park temporarily closes following graffiti vandalism

A skate park in Elsa is temporarily closed for repairs after it was vandalized with graffiti.

The park is just steps away from the Elsa Police Department. The city says they had just repainted the park before it was vandalized.

The images are now creating concern.

"When I come out here, the park is full of kids doing recreational activities. We also have families with young children, and the graphic images are very visible," Elsa Parks and Recreation Director Kristyna Mancillas said.

Police are working to find who spray-painted the park's ramps and murals. So far no arrests have been made.

