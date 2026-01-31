Elsa skate park temporarily closes following graffiti vandalism
A skate park in Elsa is temporarily closed for repairs after it was vandalized with graffiti.
The park is just steps away from the Elsa Police Department. The city says they had just repainted the park before it was vandalized.
The images are now creating concern.
"When I come out here, the park is full of kids doing recreational activities. We also have families with young children, and the graphic images are very visible," Elsa Parks and Recreation Director Kristyna Mancillas said.
Police are working to find who spray-painted the park's ramps and murals. So far no arrests have been made.
Tune into our 10 p.m. newscasts to learn how long the skatepark will be closed.
More News
News Video
-
Elsa skate park temporarily closes following graffiti vandalism
-
Driver arrested following hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Brownsville
-
100 million sterile flies to be released near the Valley to battle...
-
Animal rescue workers say cruelty reports on the rise in Starr County
-
Appeal denied for man convicted of killing ex-wife in McAllen
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Football players and 'Vaquero Up' host fundraiser to help Frank "The...
-
Progreso stays perfect in district play with win over Idea Weslaco Pike
-
McAllen High Bulldogs keep perfect record intact & La Feria Lionettes stay...
-
PSJA's Kaylie Lopez signs with Schreiner University softball
-
UTRGV WBB defense puts up best performance of the season in win...