RGC Lady Rattlers softball team coming off a historic season

McAllen, Tx -- The Rio Grande City Lady Rattlers softball team is coming off a historic season making a sweet sixteen appearance for the first time in program history.

They went undefeated in district play but fell to Liberty Hill in the Regional Semi Final game.

With that experience under their belts the Lady Rattlers have their sights set on doing it again.

Pitcher Jorja Fuentes says this year's squad is more confident, more experienced and ready to run it back with even more production at the plate.

"This year we are striving to push back into it. We are going to try to run it back. That's our motto this year. Last year it was family which kept our bond stronger together. Something that we took away from the playoffs last year is more dedication and taking more time into the present."