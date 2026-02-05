5 On Your Side: McAllen family questions need for gates on convention center grounds

The McAllen Convention Center is a well-known area in the Rio Grande Valley that serves as the home to several fairs and festivals.

One McAllen family said they’re concerned over the fencing around the street in front of the area.

Steve Diaz said he and his family live down the street from the convention center grounds, and thought the area was open to the public.

“It’s a community center; it’s open to the public,” Diaz said. “There wasn't anything that indicated otherwise.”

On Tuesday night, Diaz and his family went past the closed gate.

“There was a piece of gate that was open — it was just closed with a carabiner clip,” Diaz said. “So I just opened up the carabiner clip, opened the gate and walked in. There were no cars running around.”

Diaz said he and his family thought going past these gates wouldn't be an issue. A security guard found them and told him they weren’t supposed to be there.

“My kids were terrified, thinking daddy is going to jail,” Diaz said. “I don't understand why there's that level of security needed there."

Channel 5 News cameras found closed signs at two entrances around Convention Center Boulevard.

Channel 5 News reached out to the McAllen Convention Center. Staff explained over the phone that the road around the lake is off limits to the public as crews prepare for the upcoming MXLAN Festival.

Staff said the street will be open to the public after March 8, 2026.

Diaz said he is hoping the street opens back up for families.

Watch the video above for the full story.