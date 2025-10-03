5 On Your Side: Mission family left with incomplete home renovations

A Mission family say their home has been incomplete for a year.

Estela Perez and her husband made the decision to sell their home, so they could help her aging mother.

"That's why we moved here, so I can take care of my mom because she is handicapped, and she can't take care of herself," Perez said.

They made the move last year and wanted to update the home to give the family more room.

Perez hired a company name Cadena Design to remodel two empty bedrooms and the bathroom. Perez signed a contract that stated the work would be finished in 14 weeks. She spent $75,000 on the renovations.

Last November, workers moved all the family's furniture to the front porch.

"We thought it would be a faster runaround getting the remodeling done, and it wasn't the case. Twelve weeks turned into a year," Perez said.

Now, the renovations are still not finished.

There are no doors, no baseboards, the walls are not painted and Perez says the sheetrock was installed incorrectly.

The bathroom does have new tiles, but the shower fixtures are exposed and the toilet and the sink are still missing.

Perez and her husband are struggling to live in her mom's home.

"Both my husband and I are big people, and we have to be stuck in a small bedroom with a small bed. There is not much to move around with. We have to stay there," Perez said.

Perez says these renovations are about more than cosmetic upgrades, they're about safety.

She says Cadena Design was supposed to make a new doorway, so her mom can easily escape in an emergency.

"There were supposed to be two entrances and none of them have been done. There is a ramp on the back because I nagged them, but there are no rails behind it if she were to go to the back," Perez said.

Channel 5 News called Cadena Designs company on Friday to ask why the renovations are taking longer than what was stated in the contract.

"I am working on it and finishing it up. I have had problems with my health and I wrecked my car. My life got complicated. I have been communicating with her, and I have not turned my back on her," Cadena Design LLC owner Leonarda Cadena said.

Cadena claims it is taking longer because she lost some of her employees.

"I do have a gentleman that has his own job, but when he has time, he helps me out. I could've had more people, but after what happened with Trump, I lost people," Cadena said.

Perez feels that's no excuse for the work to still be incomplete.

"She has been having personal issues, but that should not stop her from having her employees go to work and the deportations, that was all before that started," Perez said.

During the call with Channel 5 News, Cadena said she hopes to complete the work by the end of October.

