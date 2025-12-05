Teddy Allen (32 points) & Isaiah Crawford (31 points) lead Vipers to win over Mexico City

The RGV Vipers defeated the Mexico City Capitanes 125-107 in the first of a two games between the two teams this week.

Teddy Allen got his first start of the season and led the team with 32 points scoring 75% from the three-point line.

Two-way player Isaiah Crawford secured a double-double scoring 31 points and adding 13 rebounds.

"We were down numbers for sure. When you look at how many players they had compared to what we had," Vipers head coach Joseph Blair said. "These guys arrived and they responded. It shows a lot of character on our guys that we were able to push through the adversity we've been facing this week."

The Vipers will be back in action to close out the series against the Capitanes on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for the final home game of 2025.