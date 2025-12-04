Nuevo Progreso preparing to welcome Winter Texans

Nuevo Progreso is getting ready to welcome Winter Texans to the area.

The Mexican town located in the state of Tamaulipas across from Progreso will be welcoming visitors from up north during an event set for Saturday, Dec. 6.

The event will include a traditional ceremony by the local indigenous community.

“We want to give Winter Texans a warm welcome and remind them that we're always very grateful of them,” Rio Bravo City Commissioner Daniela Hernandez said. “We want them to feel at home from the first moment they arrive to when they leave."

The event will kick off Saturday at 9 a.m. near the Progreso International Bridge in Nuevo Progreso.