Passenger in deadly rollover crash said they’d been drinking in downtown McAllen, records show

Gabriela Nunez Garcia. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records. The 2024 Ford Bronco involved in the deadly Nov. 29, 2025 rollover crash. Photo credit: McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos.

All occupants of a Ford Bronco that rolled over in a deadly crash that happened on Saturday had been drinking at a nightclub in downtown McAllen, one of the passengers told police.

One man, 25-year-old Jacob Rodriguez, died as a result of the crash.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said one of the passengers in the vehicle told police she and the six other people in the vehicle, including Rodriguez and 18-year-old driver Gabriela Nunez Garcia, had been drinking alcohol at Noxx Nightclub in downtown McAllen.

Garcia was arrested and charged on Tuesday with intoxication manslaughter and five counts of intoxication assault.

As previously reported, Rodriguez died following the rollover crash that happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday on the 1600 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard.

The criminal complaint said that surveillance video from the scene showed the vehicle driven by Garcia running a red light at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

The criminal complaint said responding officers found Garcia trapped in the driver’s seat, and a detective had to cut her seat belt to get her out of the vehicle. She was hospitalized and underwent spinal surgery following the crash.

Four other passengers in the vehicle had severe injuries that included fractured spines, legs and neck. One of the passengers had a brain bleed and had to be intubated, the complaint added.

Hidalgo County jail records show Garcia was released on a $100,000 bond on Wednesday.

