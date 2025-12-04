‘They picked him up and they threw him away,’ Man reacts after Edinburg relative was fatally beaten and dumped outside his home

Members of an Edinburg family said they’re in shock over the death of a loved one.

Three men are now in custody on murder charges in connection with the death of 43-year-old Roberto Carlos Ornelas.

“I got chills,” Ornelas’ brother-in-law said. “I was asleep and I got a call… the neighbor called me and said ‘there's a lot of cops and ambulance at your brother's house.”

As previously reported, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 23700 block of Calle Guillermo on Sunday shortly after midnight and found Ornelas unresponsive and lying on the property.

Ornelas was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary autopsy results determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

The sheriff’s office said Ornelas was picked up from his home by two men, who transported him to the residence of the third suspect.

“While there, the victim was assaulted to the point of unconsciousness,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The suspects then returned the victim to his home and left him in the front yard, where a family member found him.”

The suspects, Israel Samilpa, Enriquez Cavazos Salainz and Jose Estrada, were charged with murder on Wednesday afternoon. Their bonds were set at $1.5 million each.

“They picked him up and they threw him away. They threw him like a dog and they just laid him down on the floor,” Ornelas’ relative said. “I couldn't believe it.”

The family said they're relying on investigators to bring their loved one's killers to justice. They’re also relying on the good memories with Ornelas during this difficult time.

“He was always happy. He was humble and really special," Ornelas’ relative said.

Roberto Carlos Ornelas’ funeral is set for Friday, Dec. 5 at Family Funeral Home at 812 East Cano Street in Edinburg.

Watch the video above for the full story.