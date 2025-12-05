x

Interview with NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim

Interview with NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim
4 hours 59 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 11:19 PM December 04, 2025 in Sports

Gloria Morelia interviews Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the president of the NBA G League, on the implementation of the target score in overtime, the one free throw rule, the Vipers G League success as an organization, and more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days