RGV Vipers host Mexico City Capitanes to end Tip-Off Tournament homestand

The RGV Vipers look to finish their final homestand of the 2025 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament on a high note when they host the Mexico City Capitanes this Thursday and Saturday at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

The team led by head coach Joseph Blair is coming off a home win against the reigning Eastern Conference champion Osceola Magic, and with back-to-back victories over the Capitanes, the Vipers would move up to third place in the South Region standings.

"Expectation is that we win both games," Blair said. "Reality is that we're going to have to fight out butts off to win both games. No games come easy, no wins come easy in this league, so it's really just on us to put our best foot forward, give our best effort, and let God handle the rest."

Tip-off for both games against the Capitanes is set for 7 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena.

Afterwards, RGV goes on a three-game road trip before participating in the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Florida. Then, the Vipers kick off the regular season with a road game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce to wrap-up 2025. Their next home game won't come until after the start of the new year.