Records: Donna teen was shopping with her family when she left her baby behind at La Plaza Mall

Rubby Vianey Robles. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A teen mother from Donna said she was shopping with relatives when she left her 1-year-old child behind in a stroller at La Plaza Mall, a criminal complaint obtained from Channel 5 News shows.

Rubby Vianey Robles, 17, was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Hidalgo County jail the following day on a charge of endangering a child in connection with the incident, jail records show.

The McAllen Police Department previously identified Robles as the mother of a 1-year-old child who was found abandoned in a stroller inside a store at the mall.

According to a criminal complaint, Robles was shopping with relatives when she entered the Journeys store with her child in a stroller. Thirty minutes after Robles and her family left the store, an employee found the child alone and crying in the stroller.

Employees then called police, who determined that the baby had been left alone for at least 35 minutes, the complaint stated.

According to the criminal complaint, Robles told police she had left her child with a younger sibling while she went shopping.

“Rubby advised when she walked out of Victoria’s Secret, she observed [her child] to be with Journeys employees,” the complaint stated.

Police then spoke to the sibling, who stated that Robles had never left them in charge of the baby, the complaint said. Police determined the baby was in Robles' custody when the child was left behind.

Robles was arrested, and the baby was placed in the custody of her mother, who was shopping with Robles at the time, the complaint added.