Pet of the Week: Shakira the terrier mix

5 hours 6 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 5:52 PM December 04, 2025 in Community - Pet of the Week

Shakira is available to foster and adopt at the Rio Grande Valley Humane society.

Call then at 956-556-5885 or go to their website for more information.

