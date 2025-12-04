Toy drive in Weslaco to benefit foster children in the Valley

For more than a decade, Deanna Muniz has stepped into the role of Santa's helper, making sure foster children have a reason to smile every Christmas.

“This was a way to let them know there's still people that love and care, even if they're not blood related,” Muniz said.

Muniz is a volunteer at the McAllen non-profit organization, Circles of Care, which helps children in foster care find their forever home.

They also help those who want to become foster parents. Muniz said she adopted her two children thanks to Circles of Care.

“Being able to provide a temporary or a permanent family is life changing,” Muniz said.

In 2013, Muniz started to collect toys for children who are part of the group. She said foster children having gifts to open on Christmas morning is part of helping them gain a sense of normalcy.

The first toy drive brought presents to 30 children.

Since then, the toy drive has grown each year. This year, the toy drive will include live music and activities for the whole family at the Weslaco High School football complex.

Muniz said she doesn't get to see the children receive their bags of gifts, but knowing the toys end up in their hands is what matters most.

“The majority of them are looking for that security and love, each of them has a different story,” Muniz said. “We don't know what they're going through, and just to see their smile, just to see them happy, at least just for that moment, that's what this is about.”

The toy drive is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those wanting to participate must bring new and unwrapped toys. Gift cards will also be accepted.

