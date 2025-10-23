Pet of the Week: Darlene the chihuahua mix
Darlene was surrendered to the Weslaco Animal Care Services on Wednesday and is seeking a forever home.
She is about a chihuahua mix and about a month old.
All adoption fees are currently waived at the Weslaco Animal Care Services.
Call the Weslaco Animal Care Services for more information at 956-447-3406.
Watch the video above for the full story.
