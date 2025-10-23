x

Pet of the Week: Darlene the chihuahua mix

Pet of the Week: Darlene the chihuahua mix
6 hours 5 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 11:55 AM October 23, 2025 in Community - Pet of the Week

Darlene was surrendered to the Weslaco Animal Care Services on Wednesday and is seeking a forever home.

She is about a chihuahua mix and about a month old. 

All adoption fees are currently waived at the Weslaco Animal Care Services.

Call the Weslaco Animal Care Services for more information at 956-447-3406.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days