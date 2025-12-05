Hidalgo County Precinct 4 opens first-ever community closet in the county

Hidalgo County residents in the Edinburg area will now be able to receive clothing and personal items at no cost, the county announced.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 opened a community closet at the Precinct 4 Endowment Center at 107 Sunflower Rd. in Edinburg, a news release stated.

The closet was made possible between a memorandum of understanding between Hidalgo County and the AltaCair Foundation.

“This partnership represents a shared mission between AltaCair and Precinct 4: promoting the health, safety, and welfare of the general public by ensuring families have access to basic necessities,” the news release stated.

The closet aims to support families facing financial challenges and remove barriers to everyday essentials.

“Being the first precinct in Hidalgo County to open the doors to a community closet is truly an honor,” Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres said in a statement. “This initiative represents our commitment to meeting the real, everyday needs of our residents. I am excited to see the positive impact this will have on our community — and I look forward to the possibility of more community closets opening across the county in the near future.”

Residents wishing to donate items or schedule an appointment to visit the Community Closet may contact the AltaCair Foundation directly at 956-935-6667.