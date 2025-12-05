Edinburg Rotary Club donates to Tim's Coats
Tim's Coats received a $6,000 check on Wednesday from the Edinburg Rotary Club.
The check was part of the combined $10,000 collected by all the South Texas Rotary clubs.
The money will be used to buy new coats for those in need through the 43rd annual Tim’s Coats campaign,
“We really try to do as much as we can for our community,” Edinburg Rotary Club President Arlina Larson said. “It's important for us to be able to help our community, the people in it, and encourage others to do the same."
As of Thursday, nearly $20,000 have been raised by Tim’s Coats.
All donations will be collected by KRGVCares, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Therefore, your donation is 100% tax-deductible.
