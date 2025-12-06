Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signs with Cumberlands softball
Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signed her letter of intent to play college softball at the University of Cumberlands.
Gonzalez, a pitcher for the Lady Hawks, missed her junior season due to an injury. She's heathy and ready to be back for her senior year.
"It's a dream come true," Gonzalez said. "I've been working at this for as long as I can remember. It's been my dream since I was like four, so getting this opportunity is a great accomplishment."
Cumberlands posted a 40-9 record last season including 18-0 in conference play at the NAIA level.
"My faith is a lot behind it," Gonzalez added. They're a private Christian college in Kentucky, so I feel like I'll be really comfortable there."
