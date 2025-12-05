Road closures for McAllen Holiday Parade in effect
The McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m.
Road closures for the parade have already begun. They include Bicentennial Boulevard from La Vista Avenue to Pecan Boulevard.
The section will reopen on Sunday at 1 p.m. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.
For more information, click here.
