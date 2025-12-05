Harlingen residents provide feedback on city's plan for future growth
The city of Harlingen just finished its plan to accommodate future growth, and residents say they want to see some changes in their community.
"In downtown, I do wish there were more shopping opportunities and more businesses," resident Cristian Escanuela said.
"Maybe if we had nicer places to eat, more people would visit," resident Lauren Vargas said.
Both Escanuela and Vargas live and work in Harlingen, and say there aren't many dining options in town.
"Me and a lot of people here in Harlingen travel to Brownsville or McAllen to get like esthetic dining experience," Vargas said.
The city says feedback like this was a big part of the update to its comprehensive plan, a long-term strategy for growth and development.
Residents told the city they want more high-paying jobs, along with better shopping and dining options.
Harlingen City Commissioner District 2 Daniel Lopez says he's now focused on how to turn those priorities into action.
"We are creating a committee that will take the plans — all three of them, the downtown plan, park plan, and the city comprehensive plan — and turn those into actionable steps," Lopez said.
Lopez says he's set a timeline to get that work started.
"My goal is to have it in six months to create an action plan to put these plans into action and then to start that movement," Lopez said.
Vargas says she's hopeful about what the plan could mean for the community.
"I know better things are coming, of course," Vargas said.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen residents provide feedback on city's plan for future growth
-
Solar lamps to be installed at City Lake Park in Harlingen
-
Rezoning traffic concerns prompts new safety measures in Brownsville
-
La Feria EDC grant to help shops boost curb appeal
-
Standpipe Painting Initiative in Alamo showcasing community talent
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial soccer star Kennedy Kaiser signs with Oklahoma
-
RGV Vipers defeat Mexico City Capitanes 125-107
-
Interview with NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim
-
Edinburg Vela's Lauren Hanson signs with Lubbock Christian volleyball
-
RGV Vipers take on Mexico City Capitanes in their final homestand of...