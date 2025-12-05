Harlingen residents provide feedback on city's plan for future growth

The city of Harlingen just finished its plan to accommodate future growth, and residents say they want to see some changes in their community.

"In downtown, I do wish there were more shopping opportunities and more businesses," resident Cristian Escanuela said.

"Maybe if we had nicer places to eat, more people would visit," resident Lauren Vargas said.

Both Escanuela and Vargas live and work in Harlingen, and say there aren't many dining options in town.

"Me and a lot of people here in Harlingen travel to Brownsville or McAllen to get like esthetic dining experience," Vargas said.

The city says feedback like this was a big part of the update to its comprehensive plan, a long-term strategy for growth and development.

Residents told the city they want more high-paying jobs, along with better shopping and dining options.

Harlingen City Commissioner District 2 Daniel Lopez says he's now focused on how to turn those priorities into action.

"We are creating a committee that will take the plans — all three of them, the downtown plan, park plan, and the city comprehensive plan — and turn those into actionable steps," Lopez said.

Lopez says he's set a timeline to get that work started.

"My goal is to have it in six months to create an action plan to put these plans into action and then to start that movement," Lopez said.

Vargas says she's hopeful about what the plan could mean for the community.

"I know better things are coming, of course," Vargas said.

