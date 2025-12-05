La Feria EDC grant to help shops boost curb appeal

La Feria business owners hoping to give their storefronts a makeover can now get some help paying for it.

It's all part of the La Feria Economic Development Corporation effort to improve the overall image of the city.

One local bakery has been trying to improve their storefront to attract new customers since they bought the business four years ago.

Taking on a bakery business was something Rosario Reyes was scared about. As a family business, her dad insisted.

"Yeah, we have to do this. It's a risk that we should take," Reyes said.

Four years into it, she's seen her dad work overnight baking all kinds of breads and sweets. They've even tried to spruce up the front of their bakery in hopes of attracting more customers.

"I guess my mom wanted to have more color so it can stand out more," Reyes said.

The La Feria EDC wants to help business owners and tenants get more curb appeal.

They've launched the Storefront Incentive Program. The city will reimburse half of what business owners and tenants spend on improvements.

This includes grants for signs, storefronts, landscaping, and interiors like floors and walls. Businesses can only spend a maximum of $10,000.

Reyes says she's interested in improving her bakery's appearance. She's seen what a basic hand-painted sign could do.

"They would just see it and say, 'I didn't know there was a bakery here'," Reyes said.

Businesses are encouraged to apply before June 1. To apply for the grant, click here.

