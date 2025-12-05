Rezoning traffic concerns prompts new safety measures in Brownsville

People who live near a Brownsville intersection will soon see changes.

The city voted to rezone a residential property to commercial, and the added traffic created concerns for the community.

The area near McKenzie Road and Central Avenue is where Brownsville city leaders are going to add lighted speed limit signs.

The city hopes the new signs will slow down drivers. The addition comes as nearby neighborhoods get ready for more traffic in the area.

"If it's going to help the city, it's ok," resident Rene Dimas said.

Dimas has been living in the area for four years. He's ok with the combination coffee shop and bookstore coming to his neighborhood.

He is also concerned about the traffic it will bring.

"We got to be more considerate of them, you know, the kids," Dimas said.

He's talking about kids who live in the neighborhood and those that attend a nearby middle school.

The new business and added drivers could pose a danger to kids walking along the road and intersection. He feels there's already reckless driving.

"There are a lot of issues. We have a lot of wrecks right here in the corner where people can't see there are trees right here in the corner," Dimas said.

According to accident data compiled by Brownsville, from April 2024 through October 2025, there were a total of 14 accidents near the intersection.

Four of those were hit-and-runs and nine were minor crashes. A traffic study was also done after concerns about the rezoning came in from neighbors.

The study found the business would increase traffic and speeding.

Brownsville City Engineer Carlos Lastra explained that 85 percent of drivers were five miles over the current speed limit of 30.

The city set up radars in all directions of the intersection. They had them posted for nine days and found that 85 percent of drivers were five miles over the speed limit.

After hearing the data and the concern from the neighbors, the city commission voted to approve the rezoning request.

In order to help slow down drivers and put neighbors at ease, the city will install speed limit signs, which will flash if you're going over the speed limit.

The speed limit will stay at 30. The city also plans to add protection for bike riders by adding delineators to the bike lanes.

"They're like white tubes that stick out from the ground. They're flexible in case a car hits them, they'll bend, and it won't damage the car," Lastra said.

Some people hope these measures will help people drive with caution.

The city is planning to add the new speed limit signs within the next week or two and the protection for bike riders in the next several months.

Watch the video above for the full story.