Standpipe Painting Initiative in Alamo showcasing community talent

The city of Alamo is giving new life to some of its most forgotten spots, and local artists are at the heart of the makeover.

Standpipes are easy to overlook, but one local artist saw potential and turned one into something Alamo hopes will inspire a city-wide wave of color.

It's the first step in a citywide effort to turn ordinary utility structures into public art.

For Edinburg artist Jesse Garcia, who spent three days bringing a standpipe to life, the project was more than just a mural. It was a chance to showcase what makes Alamo, Alamo.

"I decided to go with animals since the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge is close by; I chose the Green Jay and the Longwing Zebra," Garcia said.

Garcia says the Rio Grande Valley's culture deserves to be seen, and murals help tell that story.

"I think the Valley is a unique area and our culture can be reflected through a lot of this artwork," Garcia said.

The Standpipe Painting Initiative, that launched this year, is a partnership between the city and Keep Alamo Beautiful.

City leaders say it's a way to beautify the city while showcasing the talent that already exists in the community.

"We do believe we have a rich culture in the Valley, and we have such great artists as well in our community and our own backyard," Assistant City Manager Alexandra Rangel said.

So far, four volunteers have signed up to paint, but with more than 100 standpipes across the city, Alamo is hoping more artists will step in.

"We are seeking more volunteers. We're also open to ideas of children even painting. One example is actually behind Salinas Elementary, those are actually the first standpipes that got painted," Rangel said.

For Garcia, the hope is that his mural inspires the next artist to pick up a brush.

"Art is a reflection of us and our culture. You have your own voice and nobody is going to hear that voice until you go out and speak it, right?" Garcia said.

There's no set timeline for when all the standpipes will be completed.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at city hall, where you'll also need to submit samples of your previous work.

Watch the video above for the full story.