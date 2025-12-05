New Mercedes ordinance requires permits for donation bins
Clothing and shoe donation bins in Mercedes are now required to have a permit within city limits due to illegal dumping around the bins.
City commissioners passed a new ordinance creating rules for the donation bins this week. They hope the ordinance will hold bin owners accountable and prevent illegal dumping.
"What we want is compliance. It's not really to pick up these boxes just because we want to collect them," Mercedes City Manager Alberto Perez said. "We'll confiscate them and try to notify the appropriate owners and go from the process."
The city says they're allowing bin owners a three-month grace period to get in compliance. Yearly permits cost $250.
